Aviators strong at Coaches Classic

HARRISON — The Butler High School varsity wrestlers traveled to Harrison High School to compete in the 47-team Cincinnati Coaches Classic on Saturday and Sunday. Butler finished fourth as a team (second in the small school division).

Placing in the top 8 were Logan Hoskins and Jansen Love (first place), Matt Verdes, Ronnie Pietro, Jestin Love (third), and Ethan Cyrette (eighth).

Butler will host Bellefontaine in a dual meet on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

Aviators win Quad Meet

RIVERSIDE — The Butler wrestling team traveled to Stebbins High School on Wednesday evening and came away with wins over Miami East and Sidney.

Butler defeated Sidney by a score of 53-21 and Miami East by a score of 56-24.

Butler will host Bellefontaine in dual meet on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Butler 53, Sidney 21

106 Motter, Matt (Butler) defeated Loaiza, Enrique (Sidney) Fall 2:54

113 Echeman, Kaden (Butler) defeated Fair, Grant (Sidney)Dec 9 – 6

120 Verdes, Matt (Butler) defeated Anne, Naida (Sidney) Fall 1:08

126 Hoskins, Logan (Butler) defeated Tangeman, Aidan (Sidney) Fall 2:53

132 Suddeth, Bailey (Butler) defeated Bockrath, Gavin (Sidney) Tech Fall 23-7

138 Brandt, Michael (Butler) defeated Farmer, Jonathan (Sidney) Dec 8 – 2

145 Koewler, Anthony (Butler) defeated Johnson, Owen (Sidney) Fall 2:57

152 Johnson, Landon (Sidney) defeated Soloman, Joseph (Butler) Dec 7 – 5

160 Love, Jestin (Butler) defeated Blosser, Daniel (Sidney) Fall 0:39

170 Tangeman, Allen (Sidney) defeated Hicks, Daniel (Butler) Fall 4:41

182 Motter, Mason (Butler) defeated Batsuin, Jomari (Sidney) Fall 2:01

195 Cyrette, Ethan (Butler) defeated Phomdouangsy, Taybor (Sidney) Fall 1:56

220 Marvin, Jordan (Sidney) defeated McKenzie, Brendan (Butler) Fall 0:59

285 Jones, Bryon (Sidney) defeated Turner, Chase (Butler) Fall 3:12

Butler 56, Miami East 24

106 Motter, Matt (Butler) defeated Forfeit (Miami East)

113 Echeman, Kaden (Butler) defeated Kowalak, Garrett (Miami East) Fall 5:58

120 Verdes, Matt (Butler) defeated Mergler, Cole (Miami East) Fall 1:09

126 Hoskins, Logan (Butler) defeated Shore, Graham (Miami East) Fall 5:40

132 Suddeth, Bailey (Butler) defeated Nickels, Kaleb (Miami East) Maj Dec 10-1

138 Isbrandt, Alex (Miami East) defeated Brandt, Michael (Butler) Fall 1:54

145 Strubler, Zane (Miami East) defeated Koewler, Anthony (Butler) Fall 1:36

152 Ferguson, Travis (Miami East) defeated Soloman, Joseph (Butler) Fall 2:54

160 Love, Jestin (Butler) defeated Winner, Jarrett (Miami East) Fall 1:16

170 Motter, Mason (Butler) defeated Welker, Matt (Miami East) Maj Dec 11-2

182 Cyrette, Ethan (Butler) defeated Welker, Matt (Miami East) Fall 1:29

195 Coyle, Nick (Butler) defeated Forfeit (Miami East) Forfeit

220 McKenzie, Brendan (Butler) defeated Forfeit (Miami East) Forfeit

285 Dalton, Brendan (Miami East) defeated Turner, Chase (Butler)Fall 0:45

The Butler Aviators placed fourth out of 47 teams at the Cincinnati Coaches Classic this past weekend. Pictured kneeling left to right are Bella Bratton, Matt Motter, Matt Verdes, Allie Marvin; standing left to right Brannon King, Kelly Stevens, Ethan Cyrette, Ronnie Pietro, Mason Motter, Jestin Love, Jansen Love, Logan Hoskins, Michael Brandt, Josh Suddeth, Gracie Price, Jake Watkins, Mark Peck, and Phil Plummer. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_CoachesClassic.jpeg The Butler Aviators placed fourth out of 47 teams at the Cincinnati Coaches Classic this past weekend. Pictured kneeling left to right are Bella Bratton, Matt Motter, Matt Verdes, Allie Marvin; standing left to right Brannon King, Kelly Stevens, Ethan Cyrette, Ronnie Pietro, Mason Motter, Jestin Love, Jansen Love, Logan Hoskins, Michael Brandt, Josh Suddeth, Gracie Price, Jake Watkins, Mark Peck, and Phil Plummer. Contributed photo

Butler also defeats Sidney, Miami East

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

