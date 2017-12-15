Aviators bomb away from 3 in dominant win over Troy

TROY — A year ago the Butler Aviators dropped several close games as they figured out how to win games. Fast forward a year and the Aviators find themselves in the enviable position of figuring out how to put teams away when the outcome is already decided.

The Aviators were in that position on Friday night as they overwhelmed Troy early after building a 17-point lead at the end of the first quarter. After the Trojans cut the lead to as little as 37-30 in the early part of the third quarter, Butler pulled away steadily for an easy 68-42 win.

The win kept Butler (5-0, 3-0 GWOC North) perfect on the season and set up an early season showdown with Sidney (3-2 overall, 3-1 GWOC North) for an early advantage in the conference race.

Butler was never seriously challenged on Friday as their defense and outside shooting were difference makers early,

Troy took its only lead early in the first period, but the Aviators responded with a 10-0 run with five different players scoring that forced a timeout by Troy with 2:41 left in the first period. Back to back threes by Braedon Norman and Kort Justice expanded Butler’s lead to 18-5 and forced another Troy timeout a minute later.

Norman and Justice combined to make three of four free throws to give the Aviators a 24-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Butler maintained their lead in the second period with points by Michael Kreill, Sutton Skapic, and Justice, but an 11-1 run by Troy cut Butler’s lead to 35-23 at half.

Troy’s Jacob Martinez, who was sidelined much of the first half with foul trouble, scored 10 straight points for the Trojans to open the third quarter, but Troy could get no closer than 40-33 with 4:06 to play.

Seven points by Justice to close the quarter gave the Aviators a 49-35 lead at the end of the period.

Norman hit a pair of three pointers in the final quarter to lift the Aviators to a 61-39 lead which Troy never challenged.

Kort Justice led the Aviators with 17 points. Norman, who made 4 three-pointers, had 14 and Kreill added 12 points.

Butler will travel to Sidney on Tuesday in a game that could have significant implications on the GWOC North race. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Butler cheerleaders and Avi kept spirit high in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Cheer.jpg The Butler cheerleaders and Avi kept spirit high in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Bryant Johnson takes a steal in for a dunk during Butler’s dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Johnson-1.jpg Bryant Johnson takes a steal in for a dunk during Butler’s dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Michael Kreill had 12 points in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Kreill-2.jpg Michael Kreill had 12 points in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Trey Sanders takes a shot in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Sanders-1.jpg Trey Sanders takes a shot in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest The Butler student section showed up in masse in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Students.jpg The Butler student section showed up in masse in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Braedon Norman made 4 three-pointers in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Norman-2.jpg Braedon Norman made 4 three-pointers in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Ryan Wertz looks for an open teammate in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Wertz-1.jpg Ryan Wertz looks for an open teammate in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Kort Justice led the Aviators in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Justice-2.jpg Kort Justice led the Aviators in a dominant road win at Troy on Friday evening. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

Win sets up early season ‘statement game’ at Sidney on Tuesday

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.