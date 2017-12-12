Aviators bowling update

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler varsity boys defeated Fairborn 2498-2237 to move to 3-0 (2-0 in GWOC play). Drew Sacks led the Aviators with a 461 (256-205) set, followed by a 438 (180-258) from Aaron Seelbaugh, a 411 (220-191) from Will Yeary, a 407 (213-194) from Noah Detrick and a 212 game from Ben French. Solid team baker games of 234 and 215 sealed the win.

The Butler Varsity Girls won 2117-1875 also moving to 2-0 on the season. Jessica Sacks was high with a 448 (200-248) set, followed by Lauren Davis 392 (201-191) and Becca Helke 345 (183-162), while Alissa Spieles added a 177 game. Girls JV won 1060-914 with Breanne Kroeker high with a 242 (105-137) set. Sydney Theobald added a 125 game and Katrina Herzog a 121 game. Boys JV1 (1974) and JV2 (1813) both beat Fairborn (1442). Jake Smith was high with a 424 (219-205) set. Elijah Walters was next with a 343 (199-144) set followed by Bobby Buckler with a 340 (152-188) set and Hunter Spieles with a 192 game.

Aviators compete at GWOC Pre-Season

The Butler Girls finished third and the Boys seventh out of the 20 teams competing at the GWOC Pre-season Tournament the past Saturday at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek. The Girls were led by Lauren Davis who was third overall as an individual with a 644 (221-200-223) series and made the All-Tournament Team.

Jessica Sacks was next high for Butler with a 581 (225-156-200, 15th) series, followed by Amanda Jackson with a 568 (223-136-209, 19th) series, Alissa Spieles with a 566 (197-219-150, 21st) series and Becca Helke with a 543 (194-189-160, 36th) series. Emily Gabert also saw varsity action in Baker play on the day. The Girls qualified second, beat Lebanon 3 game to 2 in baker match play, then lost to Fairmont 3 games to 0.

The Butler Boys were led by Drew Sacks who was sixth overall as an individual with a 665 (265-179-221) series and made the All-Tournament Team. Noah Detrick was next high for Butler with a 588 (184-213-191, 36th) series followed by Paul Sacks with a 573 (201-171-201, 41st) series and Aaron Seelbaugh with a 570 (189-200-181, 43rd) series. Ben French added a 196 game and Will Yeary a 165 game. The Boys qualified seventh and lost in the quarterfinals of match play to Centerville 3 games to 2.

Aviators sweep Stebbins

The Butler Varsity Girls outscored Stebbins 2050-1830. High for varsity girls was Jessica Sacks with a 408 (204-204) set followed by Amanda Jackson’s 373 (201-171) set. Girls also broke Butler Girls Baker game record with a 255. (Lauren Davis, Emily Gabert, Amanda Jackson, Becca Helke, Jessica Sacks).

Varsity Boys beat Stebbins 2484-2063. High for varsity boys was Noah Detrick with a 486 (229-257), followed by Paul Sacks with a 431 (210-221), Drew Sacks 410 (218-192) and Aaron Seelbugh 378 (212-166). Ben French added a 174 game and Will Yeary a 173 game. JV Girls beat Stebbins and Breanne Kroeker was high with a 270 (127-143) set.

Boys JV 1 shot 1930 in win over Wayne. Top performers were Jake Smith 366 (191-175), Zach Luttrell 361 (146-215). High games by Jackson Losey 186 and Elijah Walters 171. High Baker Game of the night was a 191. Boys JV 2 shoots 1752 in win over Stebbins. Kyle Seelbaugh high for all JV with a 375 (185-190) set, followed Sam Ferguson 322 (155-167). High games by Jack Marshall 187, Antonio Fiori 147 and Dom Fiori 146.

Picture are Lauren Davis (left) and Drew Sacks with their GWOC All-Tournament Team Medals. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Bowling.jpg Picture are Lauren Davis (left) and Drew Sacks with their GWOC All-Tournament Team Medals. Contributed photo