Aviators rout Piqua in league opener

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviators came into Friday night’s game looking for more perimeter scoring.

They found it in bunches as Butler hit a season-high 9 three-pointers including a pair by Micheael Kreill and Cooper Justice during a decisive 12-2 run in the second quarter en route to a 64-43 win over the visiting Piqua Indians.

The win lifted the Aviators to 3-0 overall on the season and notched their first league win while leaving Piqua winless at 0-2 overall and 0-1 in GWOC North play.

Friday’s game was a track meet early as both teams pushed the ball and defense was at a premium. Butler’s guards provided much of the offense early as Michael Kreill, Braedon Norman, and Kort Justice boosted the Aviators to a 19-13 lead at the end of the first period.

After spotting Piqua an early free throw, Butler held the Indians scoreless for nearly six minutes of the second period while building a 34-19 lead. A pair of late baskets by Piqua’s Ben Schmiesing kept the Indians within striking distance at 34-21 at half.

Butler picked up the defensive intensity in the second half and held Piqua to one basket over the first 6:14 of the period while building a 49-23 lead to erase all doubt.

Butler had nine players score with six hitting three-pointers. Four players scored in double digits with Kort Justice leading the way with 13 points and Kreill, Norman, and Ryan Wertz adding 10 points each.

Butler will host Greenville on Tuesday in another GWOC North game before traveling to Troy on Friday, Nov. 15.

Bryant Johnson looks to pass during Butler’s win over Piqua. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Bryant.jpg Bryant Johnson looks to pass during Butler’s win over Piqua. Kort Justice (5) looks to use a pick by brother Cooper Justice (23) during Butler’s win over Piqua. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Justice-1.jpg Kort Justice (5) looks to use a pick by brother Cooper Justice (23) during Butler’s win over Piqua. The Butler Kickline performed at halftime of Butler’s win over Piqua. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Kickline.jpg The Butler Kickline performed at halftime of Butler’s win over Piqua. Braedon Norman goes in for a layup versus Piqua. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Norman-1.jpg Braedon Norman goes in for a layup versus Piqua. Vandalia Youth Basketball players in grades 3-6 were recognized at halftime of Butler’s win over Piqua on Friday night. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_VYB.jpg Vandalia Youth Basketball players in grades 3-6 were recognized at halftime of Butler’s win over Piqua on Friday night. Ryan Wertz advances the ball during Butler’s win over Piqua. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Wertz.jpg Ryan Wertz advances the ball during Butler’s win over Piqua. Michael Kreill goes up for a shot in traffic during Butler’s win over Piqua. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Kreill-1.jpg Michael Kreill goes up for a shot in traffic during Butler’s win over Piqua.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 414-5018 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

