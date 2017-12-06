What’s happening at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — The following activities are scheduled at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Co-ed Winter Volleyball

Deadline to register is Friday December 15 or until the league is full. Money is due at the time of registration. For ages 18 years and older and/or 2017 High School Graduate. The cost is $250 per team. The games will be held on Thursday and Friday nights in the VRC gym between 6:00 and 10:00pm. Contact Alicia McCracken at 415-2347 for more information.

VRC Homeschool Takeover

Attention homeschool parents and students! Come to this monthly VRC event to obtain your recreational needs. Enjoy a day filled with swimming, climbing and gymnasium play. All ages welcome. $10 per family (up to 5 people). Program will be held on Friday, December 15 from 11:30am-2:00pm.

FREE Wall Night

Climbing one of the fourteen routes on the VRC’s Climbing Wall is an activity the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget to wear closed toe shoes. Ages 6 and older. Tuesday, December 19 from 5:00-7:00pm.

Cookie Creators

Hey kids! Want to make delicious cookies to share with your family for the holidays? This is the class for you. Join us for an evening of cookie fun on Wednesday, December 20 from 6-7:30 at the Vandalia Senior Center. For ages 6-12 years old. The cost is $15 for Resident/VRC member and $20 for Non-Resident. You must pre-register for this program.

The Glow Candy Cane Hunt

Dress in your warmest pajamas, bring a flashlight and join us for a festive night of glow in the dark fun on Thursday, December 21 beginning at 6:30p! It has been rumored that someone has left glow candy canes all over the grounds of the Vandalia Sports Complex. First, we’ll decorate a bag for collecting the candy canes and then after we hunt for them we will enjoy cookies and hot chocolate. Parents must accompany children. Event is held rain or shine. For ages 12 and younger. The cost is $8 Resident / VRC Member and $10 Non-Resident. You must pre-register for this program.

Winter Wonder CampREC

Hey kids! Even if the weather outside is frightful; the VRC Winter Camp will be delightful. Grades 1-6. We offer weekly and daily rates. Camp will run Tuesday, December 26 through Friday, December 30 and Tuesday, January 2 through Friday, January 5 from 7:00a-6:00pm. Stop by the Vandalia Recreation Center for more information.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.