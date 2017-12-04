Morton scoreboard dedicated to former coach

VANDALIA — Thursday evening in the Butler Basketball community was kicked off with a ceremony honoring the Coach Ron Nickel, who passed away in October 2016. In this ceremony, a sign was unveiled underneath a scoreboard which dedicated it to honoring Coach Nickel’s memory.

“I am thrilled about the dedication of this scoreboard,” said Mrs. Nickel. “I couldn’t think of anything more fitting. As ornery as he was, he would’ve been so humbled by this.”

The idea for the scoreboard was brought up several months ago by all Coach Nickel’s life-long friends and golfing buddies, who paid for it.

Ron Nickel also has a Memorial Scholarship fund through the Dayton Foundation, which anyone can donate to.

“Coaching basketball was always his passion. He would love nothing more than to help a young girl get her education paid for. Anything donated in his name is much appreciated. He would be honored,” says Nickel.

You can donate to this scholarship fund at https://daytonfoundation.academicworks.com/opportunities/4622.

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

