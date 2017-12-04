Aviators compete at Kickoff Tournament

COLUMBUS — Both Butler varsity bowling teams were in action this past Saturday at the 14th Annual Ohio High School State Invitational Kick-Off Tournament in Columbus. The field of competing 32 Girls and 30 Boys teams featured 16 teams that made it to either the Division I or II state final eight last season.

The Butler girls qualified 14th and lost in the first round 3-1 to eventual tournament champion Troy. The shot was very challenging with only one girl and nine boys breaking 600 on the day. Leading the way for the girls was Jessica Sacks with a 608 (202-169-237) series, which was the high series for all girls at the tournament and earned her All-Tournament Team honors.

Alissa Spieles rolled a 478 series (62nd) and Lauren Davis a 460 series (74th). Amanda Jackson added games of 169 and 128, Emily Gabert 157 and 126 and Sydney Theobald a 122.

“Lane conditions were really tough and I was very pleased with how we performed,” said Coach Steve Sacks. “I was happy that we qualified for match play, as we were missing one of our top bowlers, Becca Helke, who has been out with an injury the first part of the season.”

The Butler Boys where hot early, rolling a season high 1,117 team game in game two that led to them qualifying in the #2 spot. The boys ran into a Kettering Fairmont team that they took to five games, but lost in the first round of match play 3-2 to finish ninth overall for the tournament.

Aaron Seelbaugh lead the way with a 665 (213-236-216) series, good for second overall individually. Drew Sacks was next with a 630 series (fifth) as both Seelbaugh and Sacks made the All-Tournament team. Noah Detrick was next with a 578 series (22nd), followed by Paul Sacks with a 567 series (26th) and Will Yeary with a 230 game. Ben French also contributed to the team scoring on the day.

Both varsity and JV teams will be in action on Thursday as Stebbins comes to Poelking Marian Lanes in Huber Heights for Butler’s first home match at 4 p.m., followed by Varsity action at the GWOC Pre-season Tournament this Saturday, 9 a.m. at Beaver-Vu Bowl in Beavercreek.

