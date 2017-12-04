Aviators win Golden Bear Invite

UPPER ARLINGTON — The Butler wrestling team traveled to Upper Arlington High School where the Aviators placed first at the Golden Bear Invitational. Ten wrestlers placed in top four and Jestin Love was voted most outstanding wrestler by the tournament’s coaches.

Placing first were Matt Motter (106 pound weight class), Matt Verdes (113), Logan Hoskins (120), Bailey Suddeth (126), Ronnie Pietro (132), Jestin Love (152), and Jansen Love (182). Placing second were Mason Motter (160) and Ethan Cyrette (170). Placing fourth was Michael Brandt at 138 pounds.

On Friday and Saturday, Butler seniors Pietro and Love will represent Butler as they travel to Walsh Jesuit High School to wrestle in the IronMan. This is the toughest high school tournament in the nation.

JV travels to Wilmington

The Butler JV wrestling team traveled to Wilmington on Saturday. Team scores were not tallied but placing for the Aviators was Brendan McKenzie, Tommy Hicks, DJ Hicks, Kristian Crnoglavac, Clay Burrows, Luke Koehl, Zach Lynn, and Kaden Echeman.

The Butler Aviators placed first out of 12 teams at the Golden Bear Invitational at Upper Arlington High School. Pictured front row, left to right, are Michael Brandt, Matt Motter, Logan Hoskins, Ronnie Pietro, Bella Bratton, Tyra Pittman; back row, left to right, Nick Coyle, Mason Motter, Matt Verdes, Ethan Cyrette, Jestin Love, Jansen Love, Bailey Suddeth, Will Long, and Allie Marvin. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/12/web1_Wrestling.jpg The Butler Aviators placed first out of 12 teams at the Golden Bear Invitational at Upper Arlington High School. Pictured front row, left to right, are Michael Brandt, Matt Motter, Logan Hoskins, Ronnie Pietro, Bella Bratton, Tyra Pittman; back row, left to right, Nick Coyle, Mason Motter, Matt Verdes, Ethan Cyrette, Jestin Love, Jansen Love, Bailey Suddeth, Will Long, and Allie Marvin. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.