Stormwater management is everyone’s job

VANDALIA — To protect water quality and reduce flooding, Vandalia is committed to compliance with federal regulations and State law regarding stormwater management.

Environmental hazards are often caused by illicit discharges. Vandalia staff members look for discolored water or odors in our stormwater runoff ditches and swales while they go about their usual daily work duties. Every citizen, though can help by looking for such problem markers as sudsy, discolored, or smelly water in stormwater channels, and reporting any such evidence to the City Public Works Department for review.

Daily activities impact the quality of urban storm runoff that eventually drains into streams. State and Federal EPA (and common sense) suggest some ways of con- trolling stormwater pollution.

Keep litter, pet wastes, cigarette butts, candy wraps, leaves, and debris out of street gutters and storm drains because these drain directly to lakes, streams, and wetlands.

Dispose of used oil, antifreeze, paints, and other household chemicals properly, not in storm sewers or drains. It is legal and safe to dispose of all these household wastes in the solid waste collection program. A better solution is to recycle them at the occasional liquid waste recycling programs throughout the Dayton area.

Apply lawn and garden chemicals sparingly and according to directions.

Clean up spilled brake fluid, oil, grease, and antifreeze. Do not hose them into the street where they can eventually reach local streams and lakes.

Purchase household cleaners that are low in phosphorus to reduce the amount dis- charged into our lakes, streams, and coastal waters. (While this is especially true for cleaners being used outdoors, phosphorous discharged through the sanitary sewer system is very dif cult to clean up and resid- uals still make it into the streams and coastal waters.)

Make sure your dirty water, like laundry water containing detergents, is piped into the sanitary drain system and that your clean water only (roof runoff and foundation drainage) goes into the proper storm drains. Stormwater is kept separate from Sanitary Wastewater, and does not undergo any treatment before it flows into the streams or nearby rivers.

Together we can improve the environment, not only in Vandalia, but all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico!

By Rob Cron Vandalia Public Service Director

Rob Cron the the City of Vandalia’s Public Service Director. Reach him at (937) 415-

