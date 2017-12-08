Check with BBB before getting nails done

Americans spent $8.53 billion dollars on nail salon services in 2016. Many People do their own manicures or pedicures or have a friend help, but others leave it up to the professionals. Better Business Bureau can help you find the right nail salon to fit your needs.

So, what does a nail salon do? A nail salon is a specialty beauty salon which provides nail care services, including manicures and pedicures and nail enhancement services, such as polishes, overlays and extensions to both male and female customers.

Over the last year, BBB recorded more than 230 inquiries locally about nail salons. Nationally, BBB received more than 34,000 inquiries and nearly 800 complaints about this industry.

Before you choose a nail salon, let BBB help with these tips:

• Get recommendations from friends and family. If they’re pleased with the nail salon, most likely you will be too.

• Research nail salons. Look for deals and specials offered, as well as customer reviews.

• Find out how long the nail salon has been in business.

• Make sure the salon and employees are licensed and insured appropriately.

• Be sure you feel comfortable and relaxed with your nail technician.

• Shop around. Salons offer many services and prices and quality may vary greatly.

• Make sure the salon is clean and well-maintained, including staff and work stations. Don’t put your health at risk by getting a manicure or pedicure by someone you don’t trust.

• Ask how tools are sterilized. The salon should soak tools for at least ten minutes in a disinfectant solution or autoclave, which is a medical grade dry heat sterilizer.

• Be wary of a salon that smells like fumes. It could be a sign of poor ventilation.

• Look for overbooked salons. These are more than likely high turnover and a breeding ground for bacteria. Manicurists and pedicurists may not have time to clean their tools correctly, putting clients at risk.

• Ask questions.

Remember, you can always invest in your own manicure tool kit and bring it to the salon if it’s approved with them. This will help ensure your health and safety. However, some don’t like to use equipment their unfamiliar with.

If you have any questions regarding nail salons, you can always get help from your BBB, such as a list of BBB Accredited nail salons and Business Profiles on ones you’re considering. Visit www.bbb.org or call (937) 222-5825 or (800) 776-5301.

