Net Neutrality topic of upcoming discussion

DAYTON — Net Neutrality is in the news. What is it, and what does it mean for you?

Ron Rollins of the Dayton Daily News moderates a panel discussion, “Net Neutrality: What You Should Know” at the Dayton Metro Library on Tuesday, January 9 from 7 – 8 p.m. The program is free and open to the public in the Main Library Eichelberger Forum, 215 E. Third Street.

“Because the Federal Communications Commission voted recently to dissolve net neutrality regulations, this topic is of great interest and concern,” said Julie Buchanan, Programming Manager at the Library. “What changes can we expect? How might it affect our work, school and entertainment use of the internet? Various views will be discussed by our panel.”

Panel participants include Ray Marcano, retired director of Cox Media Group, and Zachary Heck, an attorney specializing in cyber security.

Staff Report

For more information, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org or call (937) 463-2665.

