Library board & facilities meetings set

DAYTON — Each year the Dayton Metro Library Board of Trustees establishes a schedule of regular general meetings for the coming year.

The Board of Trustees bylaws dictate that the meeting be held the third Wednesday of each month. The following dates were approved by the Board, with the January meeting scheduled for the fourth Wednesday, no meeting in August, and the November meeting scheduled for the second Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday:

January 24

February 21

March 21

April 18

May 16

June 20

July 18

August – no meeting

September 19

October 17

November 14

December 19

Additionally, the Board of Trustees bylaws dictate that regular Facilities meetings be held the Monday of the week prior to the general meeting each month. The purpose of these meetings is to consider facilities-related topics as they affect the Libraries for a Smarter Future building plan. The Board approved the following dates, with the January meeting scheduled for the Tuesday prior to the general meeting due to the holiday:

January 16 (Tuesday)

February 12

March 12

April 9

May 7

June 11

July 9

August – no meeting

September 10

October 8

November 5

December 10

All meetings are open to the public and begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Board Room at the Main Library, 215 E. Third St, Dayton.

The Dayton Metro Library is one of the oldest and largest public library systems in Ohio, consistently ranking among the best in the nation. Visit: DaytonMetroLibrary.org

