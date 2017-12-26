Urgent Care sites to be built

DAYTON — Premier Physician Network (PPN) has begun construction on four urgent care sites as part of an overall strategy to bring new access points to Southwest Ohio during 2018.

A Premier Health Urgent Care will open in Englewood, Miamisburg, Springboro and Vandalia by spring 2018. The sites will service patients needing care when their primary care physician is not available and a trip to the emergency department is not necessarily needed. The urgent care sites are the latest way in which PPN’s parent company Premier Health is leading the local industry in providing patients with convenient access to care. Other recent moves include the rollout of E-visits and virtual care appointments with physicians.

“Premier Health Urgent Care introduces a new generation of urgent care with design and technology aimed at giving patients the care they need with the convenience their lifestyle demands,” said Mike Maiberger, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Premier Health. “Everything from the feel of the waiting room to the ability to register online redefines how urgent care has been delivered in the past.”

Patients will be able to register for an appointment time online and wait in the comfort of their own home up until the time of their appointment. Walk-in appointments will also be available through the convenient registration at self-check-in kiosks. Individuals who check-in on-site may leave to run errands while they wait for their time to arrive, and be alerted through mobile devices when their appointment is getting close so they don’t run the risk of losing their spot in line.

The first four urgent cares will be located at 1130 S. Main St. in Englewood, 8 Prestige Plaza in Miamisburg, 752 N. Main St. in Springboro and 6700 Commerce Center Dr. in Butler Township. The locations will operate Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Each Premier Health Urgent Care will be staffed by local, certified advanced practice providers.

About Premier Physician Network: Premier Physician Network is one of the largest groups of primary and specialty care practices in Southwest Ohio. More than 600 physicians and advanced practice providers make up this network throughout Greater Dayton and Northern Cincinnati. The network serves primary and urgent care needs of patients, and offers care in a variety of specialties such as bariatrics, breast care, burn and wound care, cardiology, cardiovascular-thoracic surgery, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecologic oncology, hand and reconstructive surgery, infectious diseases, maternal-fetal medicine, neurosciences, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedic joint surgery, orthopedic spine surgery, ophthalmology, physiatry, plastic surgery, podiatry, psychology, pulmonology, sports medicine and urology. Premier Physician Network is part of Premier Health, which includes Miami Valley Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Dayton, Atrium Medical Center and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Englewood and Vandalia will be locations by end of 2018

Staff Report

For more information on Premier Health Urgent Care or to find a Premier Physician Network physician near you, visit www.PremierPhysicianNet.com.

