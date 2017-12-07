Guess What’s New in Reading?

ENGLEWOOD — Black Friday is behind us and that means the holiday season is upon us with a vengeance. People are scurrying around looking for that perfect gift. Perhaps you might think about a book. Giving a book is a very thoughtful gift. Here are some excellent new titles from some of the best-of-the-best, bestselling authors.

Dan Brown: He is the author of numerous bestselling books, including “The DaVinci Code,” which became one of the bestselling novels of all time. His thrilling new novel, “Origin,” weaves fascinating facts about codes, science, religion, history and art. Robert Langdon, Harvard professor of symbology and iconology finds himself in Spain. As he searches for the key element in Madrid, Barcelona, Seville and Bilbao he explores the fundamental questions of humankind — Where do we come from? Where are we going? Brown’s novels are published in 56 languages with over 200 million in print. As one reviewer said, “He is the master of the intellectual cliffhanger.”

John le Carre: What more can I say about John le Carre, writer of the best spy novels of all time — “The Spy Who Came in from the Cold” and “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy.” This undisputed master of espionage and intrigue has a new, riveting book, “Legacy of Spies” that brings back his old friend George Smiley. The reason? His cold war past has come back to claim him. Le Carre’s real name is David John Moore Cornwell and he worked for the British Security Service (MI5) and the Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). Once you get inside a le Carre novel you will never want to come out.

Michelle L. Levigne: She has a new series, Guardians of the Time Stream, which starts with a prequel, “Odessa Freemont” and introduces her heroine Odessa, or Ess as she is known. Her follow-up book in the series is “The Blue Lotus Society.” The series is set during the reconstruction of the United States in decades following the Civil War. One thing to keep in mind is this book is an alternative history of earth. Time travelers from a far different future have invaded the planet and are trying to alter the world to suit their vision. As Odessa grows up and learns her family’s history and secrets it is then she takes her place in the battle to protect the world. Her latest book in the series, “Sanctuary” is on the shelves now.

Catherine Coulter: Here is an author whose books leap off the shelves. She’s the author of 80 novels including 75 bestsellers. Together with her co-author, J.T. Ellison, they are on an amazing roll with their fourth book in The Brit in the FBI series, “The Devil’s Triangle.” The Covert Eyes Team heads to Venice, Italy to find the truth before an obsessed family devastates Washington D.C. If you read just one of Coulter’s FBI thrillers, she’s got you. Prepare for eye strain and late night reading.

Weston Ochse: This author is a military veteran with over 30 years of service. The NY Times says he is the new voice of action science fiction. He has a series of mass paperback titles — “Grunt Life,” “Grunt Traitor” and the latest, “Grunt Hero.” This was his breakout military science fiction series where earth is plagued with millions of miles of transformed cities and where the human race is just a heartbeat away from extinction. That is, unless Task Force OMBRA can do anything about it. Publishers Weekly wrote, “Fans will be drawn in by Ochse’s cool, collected writing style and then blown away when he peels back reality’s skin to uncover supernatural terrors lurking just beneath the surface.”

Looking for some ideas for the perfect gift to give? Come into New & Olde Pages Book Shoppe in Englewood and get a free copy of our catalog with over 100 selections of fiction, history, science, non-fiction, cookbooks and the newest children’s books. As I said, giving a book is a thoughtful gift and it doesn’t need batteries. Have a holly, jolly holiday and happy reading, everyone!

By Marianne Murray Guess

Reach New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe at (937) 832-3022. New and Olde Pages Book Shoppe is located at 856 Union Blvd., Englewood. Book Shoppe hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

