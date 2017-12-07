AAA serves as Toys for Tots collection site

DAYTON — As shoppers head to the stores and take to cyberspace to do their holiday shopping, AAA hopes they’ll consider adding a gift to donate to Toys for Tots. AAA is pleased to serve as a public donation site to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots gift drive to benefit local children in need.

AAA members, our associates and the general public may bring a new, unwrapped toy to any AAA store now through December 17. AAA has retail locations across its Miami Valley service area. To find you nearest AAA drop-off location please visit: www.aaa.com/stores.

“AAA strives to assist those in need throughout the communities we serve,” says Public Affairs Manager, Cindy Antrican. “Last year, as part of our Corporate Citizenship program, more than 60 AAA offices participated in the toy drive throughout the service area.”

According to the Toys for Tots official website, all toys should remain unwrapped for donation. Gifts are accepted for children up to 16 years old. Toys for Tots prefers not to accept realistic looking weapons and gifts with food. If donated, such items will not be distributed.

About The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

Toys for Tots, a 69 year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to economically disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by the Marines offer these children recognition, confidence and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Last year the Marine Corps fulfilled the holiday hopes and dreams of nearly 7 million less fortunate children in over 790 communities nationwide.

Staff Report

For more information visit www.toysfortots.org.

