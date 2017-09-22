Butler Homecoming Court announced

VANDALIA — Butler High School has announced its 2017 homecoming court. Butler’s homecoming game is Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m. when they will host Greenville.

The homecoming dance, with a theme of Haunted House, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8-11 p.m.

Homecoming parade and powder puff games will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Members of the 2017 Homecoming Court are:

Seniors

Emma Childers

Baria Choudry

Sarah Droesch

Clara Fiori

Courtney Kessler

Troy Abele

Jacob Demoss

Dewey Alexander

Hamzeh Murab

Keagan Sommer

Juniors

Kaley Bolender

Caroline Leiter

Spencer Imwalle

Casey Petrae

Sophomores

Brittany Blakely

Gracie Price

Logan Hoskins

Nicholas Smith

Freshmen

Myah Marlow

Jenny Spieles

Carson Clark

Noah Gerogosian

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com