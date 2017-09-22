Butler Homecoming Court announced

VANDALIA — Butler High School has announced its 2017 homecoming court. Butler’s homecoming game is Friday, September 29 at 7 p.m. when they will host Greenville.
The homecoming dance, with a theme of Haunted House, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8-11 p.m.
Homecoming parade and powder puff games will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Members of the 2017 Homecoming Court are:
Seniors
Emma Childers
Baria Choudry
Sarah Droesch
Clara Fiori
Courtney Kessler
Troy Abele
Jacob Demoss
Dewey Alexander
Hamzeh Murab
Keagan Sommer
Juniors
Kaley Bolender
Caroline Leiter
Spencer Imwalle
Casey Petrae
Sophomores
Brittany Blakely
Gracie Price
Logan Hoskins
Nicholas Smith
Freshmen
Myah Marlow
Jenny Spieles
Carson Clark
Noah Gerogosian
The 2017 Butler High School Homecoming Court is, back row, left to right, Carson Clark, Nick Smith, Spencer Imwalle, Keagan Sommer, Hamzeh Murab, Troy Abele, Jacob DeMoss, Casey Price, Logan Hoskins, Noah Gerogosian; front row, left to right, Myah Marlow, Brittany Blakely, Caroline Leiter, Courtney Kessler, Emma Childers, Sarah Droesch, Baria Choodry, Clara Fiori, Kaley Bolender, Gracie Price, and Jennie Spieles. Not pictured is Dewey Alexander.