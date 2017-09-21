VUMC to host blood drive at VRC

VANDALIA — Donors get a free pair of socks when they register to give blood at the Vandalia United Methodist Church blood drive, Monday, Sept. 25 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the gym, 200 South Dixie Drive. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Saving Lives Knocks Our Socks Off” campaign marks the first time CBC had given away a pair of socks as a donor gift. The design features the CBC blood drop logo and a colorful dot pattern representing the different blood types. Everyone who registers to donate Monday, Sept. 11 through Saturday, Sept. 30 at any CBC Donor Center and most CBC mobile blood drives will receive a pair.

