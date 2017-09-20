City Council purchases tax software

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council had a light agenda for its Monday, Sept. 18 meeting.

Among the items approved were tax software for the city’s Finance Department and awarding a bid for sliplining of sanitary sewers.

The city purchased tax software from Innovative Software Services at a cost of $58,764 plus an annual maintenance fee of $7,500. While the bid was the second lowest in the initial year, over a 4-5 year time span the bid was lower than the other bidder, Municipal Income Tax Solutions, by nearly $4,000 due to that bid having a higher annual fee.

Council also approved a bid by Miller Pipeline for the 2017 sliplining of sewers at a cost of $92,883.40.

Sliplining is a less expensive and more efficient way to repair leaks and restore structural stability to existing sewers by creating a new, smaller pipeline inside the existing pipe that creates a lining similar to PVC pipe.

Areas in the 2017 sliplining project include Kenneth, Jan and Waller Avenues.

Miller Pipeline’s bid came in at $92,883.40, less than the $122,000 estimated for the project. Miller Pipeline has been used by the city for sliplining in the past. The project is estimated to be completed by April 30, 2018.

Council also approved a variance at 10916 Cassel Road to allow an covering on an existing deck.

The Council also made adjustments to the city’s 2017 appropriation ordinance to cover added expenses related to naming the Recreation Center after former City Manager Bruce Sucher; an increase in incentive tax agreement payments; payments through Montgomery County’s Economic Development/Government Equity program; an increase in the Indigent Driver’s IAM Fund at Vandalia Municipal Court; and expenses related to the $50,000 grant received from DP&L’s Right Tree, Right Place grant for the Vandalia Art Park.

Council then adjourned into an executive session to discuss City Manager Jon Crusey’s performance evaluation and the compensation of “certain employees relating to annual compensation time.”

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, October 2 at 7 p.m. A study session will be held immediately prior to the meeting at a time to be announced.

Additionally, Council will meet for 2018 budget review meetings on Monday, October 9 from 3 – 5 p.m., Thursday, October 12 and Tuesday, October 17 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. at a place to be announced.

All meetings are open to the public.

2018 Budget meetings to be held in October

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

