Community Calendar

Polk Grove to host annual chili dinner

BUTLER TWP. — Polk Grove United Church of Christ is having its annual “Cruise into Fall” Chili Dinner on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 4 until 7 p.m. Bring your classic car or just come for dinner. The dinner will include all you can eat chili, hotdogs, cornbread, dessert and drink all for only $8. The dinner will be rain or shine. Please come and join in the fun and fellowship. Polk Grove is located at corner of National Road and Frederick Pike.

Food Pantry food drive is Oct. 14-15

VANDALIA-BUTLER — The 2017 Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry fall food drive will be held October 14-15. Empty grocery bags will be delivered to single family homes in Vandalia and Butler Township on Saturday, October 14. Residents are asked to fill the bags and put them on their front porch for pick up on Sunday, October 15. Donations can also be delivered to the any Vandalia Fire station of the Vandalia Recreation Center between October 15-21. Tax deductible donations can be made made to the Vandalia-Butler Food Pantry, PO BOX 141, Vandalia, OH 45377. All donations stay in the Vandalia and Butler Township communities. For more information call (937) 890-6628.

Vandalia Senior Center to hold annual Bazaar

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Senior Center will hold its annual Bazaar on Saturday, October 7 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch begins at 11 a.m. and carry out is available. There will be handmade quilts, floral designs, books, puzzles, homemade baked goods & candy, cabbage rolls, 50/50 drawing, trash & treasure, door prizes, mums, raffle baskets and more. The Vandalia Senior Center is located at 21 Tionda Drive South.

St. Christopher Craft Bazaar seeking donations

VANDALIA — The St. Christopher Craft Bazaar is on it’s way and we are taking donations. The donations will be for the raffle table at the Craft Bazaar that is being held November 4. Items we are seeking for donation to raffle off include Event Tickets, Amusement tickets, gift cards, vendor baskets and more. Please contact Kim Grogean at stchriscraftbazaar@yahoo.com to set up a time and date to drop off your donation for this event. We look forward to seeing everyone November 4.

Butler Township Neighborhood Watch meetings set

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township combined neighborhood watch groups will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, November 29 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the Township Hall, 3780 Little York Road.

Subsequent neighborhood watch meetings will be held on February 28 and May 30, 2018.

Local dancers turn out for Harvey victims

VANDALIA — Hurricane Harvey has devastated the Houston area, and the arts community is no exception. All About Dance, located at 132 East National Road in Vandalia, will be collecting gently used dancewear, shoes and accessories to assist Houston-area dance students as they struggle to recover from this tragic event. Having some sense of normalcy is key to helping children heal from this life-changing event, and dancers can help dancers across the country. Please feel free to drop off your donated items any day between noon and 8 p.m. Need to ask a question? See us on Facebook or www.allaboutdanceLLC.com

Hydrants to be flushed in Union

UNION – The city of Union will be flushing fire hydrants starting Monday, September 11 through Friday, October 6 from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Any one experiencing rusty water problems with laundry due to the flushing procedure can contact city hall. A rust remover product is available at no charge. Call (937) 836-8624 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

Vandalia Toastmasters meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — Would you like to be a better speaker and a more effective leader? Vandalia Toastmasters provides a mutually supportive and positive learning environment where you have the opportunity to develop and practice communication and leadership skills. The club meets at 7:00 on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Vandalia Justice Center at 245 James Bohanan Dr., Vandalia OH, 54377. phone: 937-656-2524. Guest are welcome.

Mothers groups meet in Vandalia

VANDALIA — MOPS and MOMS Next meetings offer community and mothering support to mothers of children age birth through six. MOPS and MOMS Next meetings are held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vandalia (122 W. National Rd. in Vandalia next to Rite Aid) on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of each month from 6 – 8:15 p.m. Childcare is provided (please RSVP prior to attending to ensure enough childcare workers are available). Every mother is welcomed (working, stay-at-home, married, single, and expectant moms). For more information call Kim LaBianco at 454-9430 or send an e-mail to mopsstjohns@gmail.com.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2017/09/web1_Calendar-3.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.