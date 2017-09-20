What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

VANDALIA — The following is important information for parents and students in the Vandalia-Butler City Schools:

Butler parent-teacher conferences

Butler parent-teacher conferences are on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 3:00 to 6:30 p.m. (Some calendars have them incorrectly listed as September 14.) Sign up for conferences by contacting Mrs. Cindy Snyder (937-415-6309) in our Guidance Department. I encourage you to bring your daughter/son with you for the conferences.

PreACT and PSAT

There are still some spots available for the PreACT and PSAT, first come, first served. Students in grades 9-12 are eligible to register for the exams. Students will need to stop by guidance to pick up a registration form and return it to guidance along with the payment. The cost of the PreACT is $12, and the cost to the PSAT is $16. The PSAT will be administered on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 8:00 a.m. – noon in the SAC. The PreACT will be administered on Friday, Oct. 20, 8:00 a.m. – noon in the Central Gym. October 20th is a staff report day so this will minimize loss of class time for those students choosing to participate. If you have any questions, please contact the guidance office at 937-415-6309.

Muse Machine registration opens

Online registration is now open for students to join MUSE Machine. Interested students should go to www.musemachine.com. Once there, hover over “Students” and click on “Become a Member,” click on the banner for schools A-L, and then click on the Butler High School banner. You can fill out the form, choose your level of membership, and pay online, all in one place. Student members will be treated to four in-school performances this year, which is a great and inexpensive way to see quality, professional performances in areas of voice, instrument, and dance. Please join as soon as possible as students must join before the first performance in October.

FootballMania Fundraiser for Butler Wrestling

College Football Mania starts in three weeks. The deadline to purchase a ticket is Friday, Sept. 22. For just $2 per week ($20 for the 10-week contest), you have a chance to win $25-$400 each week by being the four highest or two lowest point totals. You get 3 random teams each week for 10 weeks. It doesn’t matter if they win, just how many points they score total between the 3 teams. You can get your ticket in 1 of 2 ways: Purchase a ticket from Mr. Mark Peck, Mr. Kelly Stevens, Mr. Scott Decker, or any Butler wrestler. Or, you can purchase an e-ticket at www.charitymania.com/give/m701c. Use mark.peck@vbcsd.com as the seller’s email.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

