Lions Club honors first responders

VANDALIA — The May 24 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club featured presentation of Outstanding Achievement Awards to personnel of the Vandalia & Butler Township Police & Fire Departments. This is the 29th year that the Club has hosted this awards program.

Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse presented the Officer of the Year Award to Brittany Blackford, and the Civilian Employee of the Year Award to Nancy Anderson. Vandalia Fire Chief Chad Follick presented the Firefighter Award to Anthony Miller and the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Award to Jason Lawler.

Butler Township Police Chief John Porter presented the Outstanding Officer Award to Amy Carr, and Assistant Township Fire Chief Steve Stein presented the Firefighter Award to Todd Flohre, and named the EMS Honoree as Lt. Reed Rohr, who was unable to attend. Stein accepted the award in his behalf.

Congratulations and thanks to these and their colleagues who work to assure our public safety.

Butler Township's first responders honored by the Lions Club are, right left, Officer Amy Carr and Todd Flohre. Not pictured is Reed Rohr. Vandalia's first responders honored by the Lions Club are pictured, left to right, Vandalia Honorees: Anthony Miller, Jason Lawler, Nancy Anderson, and Brittany Blackford.