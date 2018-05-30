Cope, Zins names Valedictorian, Salutatorian

VANDALIA — By definition, the Valedictorian and Salutatorian are the two most academically successful students of their class- and this year’s Butler High School Valedictorian and Salutatorian are no different.

However, Valedictorian Grace Cope and Salutatorian Megan Zins accomplish so much in addition to their outstanding academics. These two seniors exhibited incredible selflessness, work-ethic, and community involvement, all in addition to maintaining exemplary grades.

In addition to earning Valedictorian status, Grace Cope was National Honors Society president, Senior Class of 2018 Vice President, Volleyball Captain, earned Varsity status in three sports, and was a member of Latin Club and JCOWA. Grace Cope is credited by her teammates as being an outstanding leader and by her classmates as a fantastic worker.

Salutatorian Megan Zins was accepted into Wooster, a University with an 8.1% acceptance rate. In addition to her Salutatorian status, she was Vice President of Photography club, a member of National Honors Society, a member of debate club, and a two year Varsity bowler. Megan is known for her positivity and friendliness.

Both ladies utilized their graduation speeches to call out the great qualities in others.

Grace Cope is the Butler High School Valedictorian for the Class of 2018. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_53.jpg Grace Cope is the Butler High School Valedictorian for the Class of 2018. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest Megan Zins is the Butler High School Salutatorian for the Class of 2018. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_47.jpg Megan Zins is the Butler High School Salutatorian for the Class of 2018. Photo by Darrell Wacker | AIM Media Midwest

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. She can be reached at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

