Tiny, Mini Expressions soar at Nationals

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Several groups from the Tiny and Mini Expressions recently attended the Showcase National competition held at the Bank of Kentucky arena. This is the 14th year the two-officer lines have represented at this event. This is the first year the Mini Expressions Elite Lyrical line has traveled to Kentucky being that it’s their inaugural year.

Alyssa Holderman (Tipp City), Hayden Farst (Bethel), Paige Gallup (Vandalia), Addison Caldwell (Vandalia), Fable Walton (Vandalia) Bella Runyon (Tipp City) make up the primary officer line with their fast-paced show-tune routine titled “Bippity Boppity Boo.”

Their choreographers are Avery Gunderson (Butler High School Junior) and Taryn Smith (Troy High School Freshman). The Tiny group, along with the six elementary team officers’; Kiersten McBride (Vandalia), Breanna Christy (Vandalia), Annabel Lozan (Vandalia), Mayci Minnich (Tipp City), Taylor Harris (Northridge), Zoey Grimes (Englewood) and their Choreographers Sally Slaton (Butler High School Senior) and Gunderson with their “Baby That’s Rock & Roll” high-energy character/jazz number are ecstatic to hold on to their National Champion title that the groups have had since 2004.

Along with winning a Showcase Star rating, first place and the overall gold medal the younger group won the judges award for Best Technique.

“A technique award is a teacher’s dream and it is shared with all of their studio instructors, we are proud of our dancers,” said studio Director Lori Downey.

The lyrical team which consists of additional members Reagan Downey, Alyssa Stratman & Grace Weber (all from Vandalia) competed a pieced titled “Imagine.” This routine has been undefeated at now seven contests in Ohio, Indiana and now Kentucky. During their last hurrah in Kentucky, in addition to their Showcase Star rating, first place and gold medal they were awarded their fourth choreography award for the season.

“I’m in awe of how well the piece has done, it’s a story line of accepting all people and living life in peace and the young team has done outstanding,” said Downey.

Additional lyrical team choreographers are Avery Gunderson and Logan Druck (Carroll freshman).

Although their season is complete the lyrical team remains in the Star Dance Alliance database with their Dayton Regional champion score leading 14 other champion groups in their region. Their region consists of Ohio, Michigan, New York and Virginia. Two weeks to go to see if their score will hold on to the national title of Star Dance Alliance Overall Age 11 & Under National Champions.

“Regardless of the final outcome, we never expected this much reward for our routine, it’s been nothing but excitement pride for these families and coaches,” Downey said.

Mini Expressions Lyrical team shows off their Bravo Talent first Overall and Best Choreography awards. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_IMG_6136.jpg Mini Expressions Lyrical team shows off their Bravo Talent first Overall and Best Choreography awards. Tiny Expressions Officer Line & coaches proudly displaying their Gold Medals. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_IMG_6879.jpg Tiny Expressions Officer Line & coaches proudly displaying their Gold Medals. Mini Expressions Officer Line & coaches with their 14th consecutive National win. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_IMG_6888.jpg Mini Expressions Officer Line & coaches with their 14th consecutive National win.