Lions Club plants, dedicates trees at Seger Park

VANDALIA — On Saturday, May 19 the Vandalia Lions Club dedicated three trees at Seger Park in memory of three former Lions, all Past Presidents of the Club; Bruce Sucher, Ival Salyer , and Wayne Davis.

The trees were purchased through and planted by the Vandalia Parks & Recreation Dept. The Sucher tree is a Crimson King Norway Maple; the Salyer tree is a Colorado Blue Spruce; and the Davis tree is a Chinkapin Oak.

Vandalia Mayor Arlene Setzer and Township Trustee Ken Betts also participated in the dedication. Ival Salyer and Wayne Davis were Township residents. Members of the Sucher and Davis famlies also participated. The Salyer descendants are now living in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Lions Club developed Seger Park, including building the Gazebo, and continue to provide maintenance assistance.

