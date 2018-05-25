St. Chris hosts annual festival

VANDALIA — For any and all looking to have some summer fun, the St. Christopher Annual Festival is back in town from June 8-10.

The festival has proven itself as a great source of entertainment for all ages – running rides, gambling tents, and bringing in live music artists.

Each day the festival will have designated times for bingo, gambling, and this year’s band. Rides will be managed by Otterbacher shows; an amusement company which brings their rides to fairs and festivals across the country. In addition to these options, the festival presents a plethora of food options, and boasts a $5,000 raffle grand prize.

On Friday, June 8, St. Christopher will hold Bingo from 6-10 PM, gambling from 6-11 PM, and the band Cotton will be playing from 7-11 PM.

On Saturday, June 9, St. Christopher will hold bingo from 3-10 PM, gambling from 6-10 PM, and the band Flashback will be playing from 7-11 PM.

On Sunday, June 10, St. Christopher will hold Bingo from 1-5 PM, and the band Common Thread will play from 1-4 PM.

http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_St-Chris.jpeg Contributed photo http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_FestivalLogo.jpeg Contributed photo

By Alyssa Burley For the Drummer

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. Reach her at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Alyssa Burley is a junior at Butler High School. Reach her at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.