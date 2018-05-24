Butler Kickline competes at Nationals

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The Butler Kickline recently traveled to the Showcase America Unlimited Nationals contest in Northern Kentucky. Their competition pom routine took first place in the senior small team division on Saturday, and 12th place in the Best of the Best round on Sunday. The Best of the Best round consists of all team routines and all team sizes, and was up against 42 other routines.

Seniors Sally Slaton and Julia Staub were each awarded $1,000 scholarships based on academics and other outside interests and activities.

The Butler Kickline director is Pam Drewry, with head coach/choreographer Lori Downey and coach Samantha Romano, who choreographs the competition pom routine.

The Butler Kickline recently competed in the Showcase America Unlimited Nationals at the Bank of Kentucky Center in Highland Heights. Pictured in first row is Captain Avery Gunderson; second row, left to right, Co-Captains Emma Ney and Sally Slaton, third row, left to right, Makenzie Detrick, Julia Staub, Haleigh Gross; fourth row, left to right, Brianne Lytle, Sofia Valdespino, Maddie Cagg, and Maritza Scott. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_Kickline.jpeg The Butler Kickline recently competed in the Showcase America Unlimited Nationals at the Bank of Kentucky Center in Highland Heights. Pictured in first row is Captain Avery Gunderson; second row, left to right, Co-Captains Emma Ney and Sally Slaton, third row, left to right, Makenzie Detrick, Julia Staub, Haleigh Gross; fourth row, left to right, Brianne Lytle, Sofia Valdespino, Maddie Cagg, and Maritza Scott. Contributed photo