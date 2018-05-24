Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

May 7

Walmart, theft, Male suspect left the store without paying for merchandise. Male subject left in a Toyota Corrolla and was last seen heading north on Miller Lane.

Walmart, theft, Suspect entered the store and selected several items from the shelf. The suspect then passed all points of sale without paying for these items, but was stopped and detained by Walmart Asset Protection Officers.

N. Dixie Drive, passing bad checks, Report of passing bad checks, gas station cashed two checks that bounced.

May 8

Benchwood Road, criminal damaging/endangering, Dispatched to this address on a report of a broken sliding glass door on the residence.

May 9

Jackson Road, theft, Known subject was contracted to build a pole barn for the victim after being paid and never completed work.

Petland, possession of drugs, Arrested suspects involved in the theft of a dog from Petland pet store on May 2, 2018 (18-029047.) Suspected crystal methamphetamine and marijuana located in the vehicle during inventory search.

UDF, theft, Reporting person advised she thought she saw a known suspect take some items from the candy aisle. When she checked the security video, she saw that the suspect had concealed two candy bars on his person and left the store without paying for them.

May 10

Silver Rock, theft, Dispatched to a theft from a motor vehicle.

Meeker Road, identity fraud, Complainant advised that someone attempted to open a credit card in his name.

Old Springfield, theft, Unknown suspect(s) removed a travel trailer from a storage lot without permission.

May 11

Benchwood Road, burglary, Known suspect kicked in victim’s back door, entered unoccupied apartment, and stole items.

Roselake, possession of heroin, After being dispatched to this address a white male was arrested for possession of drugs.

Red Roof Inn, theft, Management wanted a report taken for stolen items from a room.

May 12

Little York @ North Dixie Drive, failure to comply/flee or elude, A motorcycle fled a traffic stop north on Miller Lane. The suspect fled on foot and the motorcycle was towed.

N. Dixie Drive, breaking and entering, Unknown subjects forced entry into camper and removed television.

N. Dixie Drive, criminal damaging, Unknown subject pried widow frames of camper in an attempt to gain entry.

Wings Sports Bar, using weapons while intoxicated, An unknown person discharged a handgun in the men’s restroom striking a concrete wall.

Persons charged or arrested

Kelvin D. Johnson, 38, warrants (2) for failure to provide change of address

Thomas J. Jones, 46, theft without consent

James A. Valandingham, 46, theft

Dell Cook, 54, warrant for driving under suspension

Justin N. Ganka, 35, drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.