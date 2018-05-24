Vandalia City Council clears way for business expansions

VANDALIA — The Vandalia City Council cleared the way for a potential expansion at the Scene 75 Entertainment Center on during Monday’s meeting. An ordinance to rezone property on Stop Eight Road and Poe Avenue brings the entertainment center into zoning compliance, allows for expansion, and allows the business to use the parking lot at the former ITT building for overflow parking.

Scene 75 has not announced any specific plans for its expansion. The company recently announced an expansion into Columbus where it purchased a former Macy’s Department Store at a Columbus mall. The location in Columbus will be 227,000 square feet, nearly double the size of the Dayton location which has 120,000 square feet.

Council also issued a conditional use permit that will allow a truck and heavy equipment sales and service business on a 5.2 acre site at the corner of Wyse and Homestretch Roads.

The unnamed business will be 60,000 square feet and focus on wholesale distribution of specialized truck accessories to off-site companies. The company will also have two service bays where they can install products and train vendors how to install its products.

Rush Truck Centers will also expand its business on Poe Avenue after council granted a variance allowing the expansion. The company plans to add two additions, totaling 12,935 square feet, to provide more indoor storage and service bays.

The business is in the Highway Business District which does not permit the current use of “truck, heavy equipment sales and service,” but the property has been used for truck sales and service since the 1970’s.

In other action, the council:

Authorized an agreement with Fidelity Security Life Insurance for stop loss coverage on the city’s self-insured health insurance plan. Under the plan, the city’s maximum cost is estimated to increase 8.5 percent to $2.63 million. However, over the past 10 years the average annual increase has been closer to six percent.

Approved a city-wide copier lease with ProSource at a cost of $22,859 per year, or $114,295 over the five year term. The lease includes 11 copiers versus the previous nine and costs just under $10,000 less per year than the city’s previous lease.

Approved amendments to the city’s Emergency Operations Plan.

Approved a variance at 6680 Poe Avenue for a sign measuring 110 square feet for Dayton Physicians Network.

During his report, City Manager Jon Crusey noted that city offices will be closed on Monday, May 28 in observance of Memorial Day. The Bruce Sucher Recreation Center will be open from 7 a.m. to noon for the fitness area, track, and gymnasium only.

The Vandalia City Council will hold its next meeting on Monday, June 18 at 7 p.m. Council will hold a workshop beginning at 6 p.m. Please note that council will only meet once per month in June, July, and August as part of its summer schedule of meetings.

