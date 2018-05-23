Morton Aviators of the Month – February

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School sixth grade Aviators of the Month for February, 2018. Pictured left to right are Kai Adams, Nolan Baker, Grace Louderback, Olivia Williams, Danielle Koewler, and AJ Hathaway.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School seventh grade Aviators of the Month for February, 2018. Pictured left to right are Cody Schields, Charles Stiver, Douglas Jackson, Rachel Henry, Hanna Oda, and Sydney Cooper.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School eighth grade Aviators of the Month for February, 2018. Pictured left to right are Makayla Roderer, Moussa Hamzi, Taryn Butler, Danielle Holop, and Manuel Keomanila. Not pictured is Gage Harestad.