Morton Aviators of the Month – January

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School sixth grade Aviators of the Month for January, 2018. Pictured left to right are Allison Guthrie, Jevonte Holland, Abigail Susag, Madalyn Strehle, Dakota Kimmel, and Holden Eshelman.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School seventh grade Aviators of the Month for January, 2018. Pictured left to right are Matthew Wolf, Tyler Bradford, Kara Wade, Ashley DeVore, Isabella Kellar, and Jackson Updyke.

Congratulations to the Morton Middle School eighth grade Aviators of the Month for January, 2018. Pictured left to right are Lillian Susag, Leah Begley, Jase Saettel, John Lewis, and Eric Morris. Not pictured is Madison Foor.