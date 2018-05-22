Smith Middle School holds annual Spelling Bee

Congratulations to Smith Middle School students who participated in the annual Spelling Bee on Tuesday, May 22. Pictured left to right are first place winner Riley Howell, runner-up Scarlett Chambers, and third place finisher Lucas Caldwell.

