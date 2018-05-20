What’s happening at the Vandalia Recreation Center

VANDALIA — The following activities are scheduled at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Cornhole

Come on in and toss a few bean bags around with us! No partner is needed. Ages 18 and up. The cost is FREE for VRC Members, $3 Drop-in. Senior Strength Punch cards also accepted. This program runs on Monday and Wednesdays through August 29 from 1-3 p.m.

CampREC registration going on now

Kids, are you ready for fun, fun, and more fun this summer? Come to CampREC (Recreate, Educate & Create) at the Vandalia Recreation Center. Each week is themed for maximum summer excitement and includes a variety of activities. Children will participate in swimming, climbing wall, field trips, presentations, activities in nature, crafts and recreational games. Grades 1-6 for the Fall 2018-2019 school year. Camp will begin on Tuesday, May 29 and run through Friday, August 17. New for 2018 – Camp runs from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. with structured activities during that time. Free extended hours available from 7-9 a.m. and 4-6 p.m.

Camp REC Open House

Please join us on Wednesday, May 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for our 2017 Camp REC open house. Meet our staff who will be on hand to answer any questions you have. Tour the facility and see where you children will spend their summer. We hope to see you there.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.

