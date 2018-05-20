Community Calendar

Vandalia Golf Advisory Board reschedules meeting

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia Golf Advisory Board is rescheduling a meeting set for May 28. The rescheduled meeting will be held Monday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cassell Hills Golf Course Clubhouse Restaurant, 201 Clubhouse Way.

Butler Township to hold public hearing

BUTLER TWP. — The Butler Township Trustees will hold a public hearing to discuss regulation of massage establishments in Butler Township. The public hearings will be held at the Township Meeting Hall, 3780 Little York Road, on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Vandalia Preschool seeks group photos

Anyone who attended Vandalia Playschool or Kindergarten, especially during the years of 1973 to 1985, Donna Shirley is looking for group pictures to complete a history album to present to the Vandalia Butler Historical Society. Also, if anyone has a group picture from years before 1965, it would be greatly appreciated. Please contact Mrs. Shirley at 898-3765. A copy will be made and the orignial photo will be returned.

Parade entries being taken

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler Chamber of Commerce is accepting registrations for the 2018 Air Show Parade which will be held on Friday, June 22 rain or shine. Placement in the parade is based on the order in which registration is received. Forms can be found on the Chamber website.

Registration must be received by May 1. For more information, call the Chamber at 898-5351.

Oktoberfest seeking arts & crafts vendors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. The Oktoberfest is seeking arts & crafts vendors. Those interested in a booth can visit www.vandaliasistercities.org or email vofcrafts@gmail.com.

Oktoberfest seeking sponsors

VANDALIA — The 42nd Annual Oktoberfest is scheduled for September 7-8, 2018 at the Vandalia Sports Complex. Organizers are seeking sponsors. If interested contact Tracy Schaffner by email at rschaffner1@woh.rr.com or Paula Gibbs-Licher at pjgibbs@gmail.com.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information. There will be no meeting on March 27.

