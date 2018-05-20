Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

April 25

A known person who was evicted from the Knights Inn on suspicion of theft of hotel property reported that, while in the parking lot of El Rancho Grande waiting for a ride, a person pulled up in a vehicle, accused him of theft from the hotel, and punched him in the face. The investigation continues.

Greg McIntosh was arrested for domestic violence after an incident with his girlfriend on Randler Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

April 26

Residents on Spartan Ave. reported someone forced entry into their residence and stole property. The investigation continues.

Elijah Ewbank was arrested for theft and trespassing after the Rite Aid was closed while he was in the restroom. He was observed wandering around the store drinking a beverage. He was taken to the county jail.

A resident on S. Brown School Road reported the theft of two yard decorations. The investigation continues.

Anthony A. Matheny, 32, was arrested on a felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants out of Clark County. He refused to come out of the home but after repeated announcements, he surrendered after 24 minutes. He was also charged with resisting arrest and transported to the county jail.

A 15-year old juvenile female was entered as missing after not returning home at curfew. She was found by Englewood Police after a traffic accident. Because she had an active failure to appear warrant, she was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

April 27

Officers responded to Cross Fit Dedication on Homestretch Road on the report of a theft. Two concrete atlas stones and a recycling bin were reported stolen. The investigation continues.

Aaron Storost was arrested on a warrant out of Huber Heights for failure to appear on an original charge of theft. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail.

Andrea Works was arrested for disorderly conduct after an incident on E. Alkaline Springs Road. She was released with a citation.

April 29

An Ohio State Trooper brought Matthew Scott to post for an Intoxilyzer test. Scott tested .175 BAC. He remained in the custody of the Trooper.

A juvenile male was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs after being stopped for no headlights. He was released to his father.

A vehicle was towed from Continental Court after having expired plates and marked for 48-hour parking on April 21.

A part-time resident on Halifax Dr. reported the theft of an undetermined amount of cash. The victim suspects a family member or friend of the family member. The investigation continues.

Victor A. Pate, Jr. was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on E. Alkaline Springs Road.

April 30

A resident on E. Van Lake reported an unknown person entered his garage and stole his golf bag and clubs. The investigation continues.

A juvenile female was cited for menacing after an argument and released at the scene.

The theft of an auto was reported from Creative Images on Poe Avenue. The investigation continues.

Two rooms at the Knights Inn had items stolen from them. No stolen items were found in the dumpsters. The investigation continues.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

