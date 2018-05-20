Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

April 30

Peters Pike @ Little York, no charge listed, Responded to a suspicious vehicle, subject passed out behind the wheel. Located vehicle on Peters Pike at Little York Road. Female subject was disoriented.

Luxury Nail Spa, breaking and entering, Unknown subject broke out front door glass, entered business and took cash drawer.

Little York, Gross sexual imposition, Nine year old female stated that step-father touched her on her thigh and buttocks approximately two years ago. Investigation revealed no evidence of offense.

Little York, cruelty to animals, Reportee advised that she believes her K9 was shot by an unknown suspect.

May 1

Walmart, theft, Responded to Walmart regarding a theft in progress.

Woodville, theft, Theft of jewelry reported by the elderly victim, who suspects her daughter and son-in-law are responsible.

Benchwood Road @ I-75, drug possession, Suspected cocaine was found in the suspect’s vehicle during an inventory search.

Benchwood Road @ I-75, identity fraud, Subject provided false information to police officer. Subject provided sister’s name and information. Subject has an active warrant through Fairborn Police Department.

May 2

Petland, theft, stolen dog. Suspects later identified and arrested.

May 3

Walmart, theft, Female stole items from Walmart. Arrested and transported to MCSO jail.

Benchwood Road, Confining, Restraining, Debarking Dogs, On this date I was dispatched to this address on a report of a dog that attacked a child. The owner was issued a citation for dog running at large.

Little York Road, criminal trespass, Complainant advised that he believes someone has been squatting in his barn.

Downing St., felonious assault, I was dispatched to this address on a report of an assault. Upon arrival one male was transported to the hospital and two males were transported to the county jail.

May 4

Engle Road, breaking and entering, Subject(s) broke into several storage units. Nothing reported missing at this time.

Peters Pike, theft of motor vehicle, Dispatched for a theft of a motor vehicle.

Laurel Ridge, theft, Dispatched to address on a report of a theft from inside the vehicle overnight.

Walmart, theft, Two females stole items from Walmart, both females issued summons for theft and possession of marijuana.

May 5

N. Dixie Drive, OVI/physical control, A female was found to be in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested for physical control and released to a sober friend.

Officer was dispatched to Greene County Jail to transport a wanted person to the Montgomery County Jail.

Little York Road @ North Dixie, felonious assault, Male driving stolen vehicle fled from police and attempted to strike officer in cruiser to escape arrest.

Persons charged or arrested

Amanda J. Madden, 41, warrant for possession of drug abuse instruments (2)

Andrea L. Shuster, 21, warrant for falsification

Kevin L. Snyder, 49, warrant for failure to appear

Amber S. Pullen, 23, warrant for driving under suspension

Kristina S. Carter, 37, theft

Derrick J. Tennery, 33, possession of drugs

Kaytlyn I. Frusha, 21, identity fraud

Aimee R. Bolton, 34, theft

Christopher D. Bolner, 42, warrant arrest for theft

Anthony W. Dalton, 54, assault

Teshawna B. Taylor, 23, theft

Amirah N. Gibson, 20, possession of marijuana, theft

Kindra M. Powell, 20, theft, possession of marijuana

Robin I. Stewart, 45, OVI/physical control

Camaron C. Corvin, 40, warrant criminal trespass

Roy Staten, III 50, warrant for hit skip

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

