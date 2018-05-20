Williams honored for Lions Club achievement

VANDALIA — Vandalia Lion Stella Williams, who also serves at the Lions District level as the Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) Coordinator, was presented a special honor from the National Organization at the May 10 dinner meeting of the Vandalia Lions Club.

The honor was presented by Lion District Governor John Bond of the Germantown Club, recognizing Lion Williams’ distinguished achievement toward the LCIF mission. LCIF provides world-wide support to relief projects. The District Governor also reviewed the status of current District Support Programs and future planning. The District covers 67 Clubs in 15 Counties of Southwest Ohio.

Lions Club District Governor John Bond acknowledged Lion Stella Williams’ distinguished achievement toward the Lions Club International Foundation mission. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_Lions.jpeg Lions Club District Governor John Bond acknowledged Lion Stella Williams’ distinguished achievement toward the Lions Club International Foundation mission. Contributed photo