What’s happening in Vandalia-Butler Schools

Graduation

Graduation for the Class of 2018 will be on Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. in our Student Activity Center (SAC). The North and South doors of the SAC will open at 6 p.m.

New Music Course offered at Butler

A new music course has just been added for next school year: Class Piano. This course is designed for students who wish to develop basic piano playing skills or expand upon their existing skills. Time in class will be spent both on and off the keyboards. While playing, students will be working individually and in small groups to master the techniques of playing and to learn assigned pieces of literature appropriate for their skill level. Time will also be spent learning basic music notation and theory. The class will be limited to 16 students due to the new keyboarding hardware that will be installed in one of our computer labs. Students who have an interest in this class should see their counselor this week to adjust their course requests.

Driver’s Education Classes

Applications and payment are now being accepted for the next AAA Driving School drivers’ education classes which will be at Butler from May 29 to June 5, 9:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. each day. The cost of the full program is $399, which includes 24 hours of classroom instruction and 8 hours of on-the-road instruction with a certified instructor. Click here for an application and click here for application requirements and specific dates/times in May when AAA Driving School representative will be at Butler to directly accept applications and payment. Plan to apply early; the April class filled up quickly!

