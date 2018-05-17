Aviators open District meet strong

PIQUA — The Butler boys and girls track teams made their presence felt at the first night of the OHSAA District Track and Field meet at Piqua High School on Wednesday night.

Several Avaitors qualified for the Regional meet while many others qualified for Friday’s running finals with a chance to qualify for Regional. The top four finishers in each event advance to next week’s Regional meet at Wayne High School.

The Butler boys find themselves in the top slot with 35 points after the first night of action. The boys 4×800 meter relay team of Kyle Wertz, Adam Gunkel, Gabe Warren, and Long Lin scored 10 points with a win in a time of 8:08.71.

Also winning was Butler pole vaulter Dalton Shepler who cleared 13 feet, 8 inches.

Also qualifying for Regional were Daiton Sharp in the long jump. He placed second with a leap of 22-04.75. Troy Dixon also advanced in the discus throw with a third place finish at 137-00 feet.

Butler’s girls 4×800 meter relay team also qualified by virtue of their second place finish. Carly Cline, Elizabeth Kilgore, Victoria Theobald, and Abbie Schoenherr ran a time of 10:22.20.

The District meet will conclude on Friday at Piqua High School with field events beginning at 5 p.m. and running events at 6:30 p.m.

Running finals, field events are Friday

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

