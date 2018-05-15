Vandalia project receives ED/GE grant funding

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Commissioners approved Economic Development/Government Equity (ED/GE) economic development grants totaling $1.07 million on Tuesday.

Among the projects funded is $58,000 for Vandalia’s Sand Lake Property, LLC to upgrade the climate control systems at its office building in the city. The company projects the upgrades will result in the creation of 41 and the retention of 215 jobs. Funds will be used for installation of digital thermostat devices.

The building, located at 6450 Poe Avenue, was purchased by Sand Lake Property, LLC in 2017 for $8.5 million. The company has made $300,000 in improvements and plans to make an additional $660,000 of improvements according to Vandalia’s Assistant City Manager Amber Holloway.

“One of the great things about this project is it is not just about upgrading a building,” said Holloway. “It is upgrading a building that has 15 tenants including Dayton Freight’s corporate headquarters which was a huge win for us last year to get their corporate headquarters in this region.”

Dayton Freight currently employes about 215 employees at the Poe Avenue building and Holloway said the company plans to add 41 more.

Other projects funded by the commisssioners include:

City of Dayton – Arcade Innovation Hub- $500,000

This project will allow the Arcade Innovation Hub to redevelop an 88,000 square foot section of the vacant Dayton Arcade complex. The City and its partners project the redevelopment will result in the creation of 426 new entrepreneurial jobs. Funds will be used for upgrades to the HVAC and Energy Recovery support systems.

City of Englewood – Dynamic Machine – $50,000

This project will allow Dynamic Machine, a small manufacturing company, to acquire an existing 18,200 square foot facility in the City of Englewood. The company projects the improvement will result in the creation of 10 jobs. Funds will be used for acquisition of the building.

City of Trotwood – “Project Timber” – $250,000

This project will assist “Project Timber,” a confidential company considering construction of a 190,000 square foot distribution center in the City of Trotwood. The company projects the new facility will result in the creation of 35 jobs. Funds will be used for construction of the new facility.

City of Union – Belevin Corporation – $132,000

This project will allow Belevin Corporation, a provider of manufacturer and distributor of pole barns, to acquire and renovate an existing 32,000 square foot facility in the City of Union. The company projects the manufacturing facility will result in the creation of 20 new jobs. Funds will be used for acquisition and renovation of the building.

Harrison Township – Buckeye Trailer Repair & Fabrication – $40,000

This project will allow Buckeye Trailer Repair & Fabrication, a small trailer repair company that focuses on the trucking industry, to purchase and renovate a vacant 5,700 square foot facility in Harrison Township. The company projects the expansion will result in the creation of three (3) new and retention of four (4) jobs. Funds will be used for acquisition and renovation of the building.

Village of New Lebanon – Heads Up Cylinder Heads – $40,000

This project will allow Heads Up Cylinder Heads, a custom tool & die manufacturing company, specializing in performance automotive parts, to construct a new 5,760 square foot facility in the Village of New Lebanon. The company projects the expansion will result in the creation of five (5) jobs. Funds will be used for construction of the new facility.

