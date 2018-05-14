Demmitt, Helke Girls on the Run end year at Welcome Stadium

Third grade Girls on the Run from Demmitt and Helke Elementary Schools participated in a 5K run at Welcome Stadium on Saturday, May 12. Girls on the Run encourages positive emotional, social, mental and physical development.

