Demmitt, Helke Girls on the Run end year at Welcome Stadium


Third grade Girls on the Run from Demmitt and Helke Elementary Schools participated in a 5K run at Welcome Stadium on Saturday, May 12. Girls on the Run encourages positive emotional, social, mental and physical development.

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

Contributed photo

