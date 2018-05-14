Keller Williams to host blood drive

VANDALIA — Keller Williams Hometown Realty will sponsor a community blood drive Saturday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Vandalia Recreation Center gym, 1111 Stonequarry Road, Dayton in recognition of May Military Appreciation Month. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Gave in the USA” t-shirt. Community Blood Center encourages donors to schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The “Gave in the USA” t-shirt is olive green with a special two-sided design that includes the CBC blood drop on the front and “Gave in the USA – Protecting America’s Blood Supply & More” in flag stenciled letters on the back. It is available through June 9 when you register to donate at a CBC Donor Center or most CBC mobile blood drives.

The Memorial Day holiday period can be a challenging time for maintaining the blood supply. The Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off to summer, a time when high schools are on summer break, families are taking vacations, and outdoor activities increase. All this can disrupt donation schedules and impact supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can. We especially encourage the continued support of type O whole blood donors and type A/B platelet and plasma donors.

CBC is looking for more platelet and plasma donors in 2018. The automated process of giving platelets and plasma is called “apheresis” and the number of these special donors is dwindling. CBC’s most dedicated donors are ageing, with about 53 percent of the donor base now over the age of 50.

Platelet and plasma donations are essential to the treatment and survival of trauma, cancer, transplant, and blood disorder patients

CBC is calling on young people to become the “next generation of donors” and asking new and current donors to help CBC meet the challenges of the future by becoming apheresis donors.

