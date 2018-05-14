Rose for Mom Essay Contest winners announced

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Parks and Recreation Department (VPRD) announced the winners of the 20th Annual Rose for Mom Essay Contest. Local children in grades 1-5 explained in fifty words or less why their mom is the greatest in the world. The winners were chosen from each grade, with over 310 entries received.

There was a small reception held for the winners and their mothers and families at the Vandalia Recreation Center on May 10. Each mom received a rose and their child’s winning essay. The VPRD would like to thank all the children who participated and the teachers at the local elementary schools that made the contest part of their classroom curriculum. Congratulations to all the winners and their mothers!

Division I: First Grade

Rylie Williamson

Raegan Faun

Hannah Hammontree

Division II: Second Grade

Lydia Vieth

Tori Tirey

Camryn Purdon

Division III: Third Grade

RaeLynne Williams-Hickman

Chris Calloway

Emilie Alexander

Division IV: Fourth Grade

Sophia Lander

Division V: Fifth Grade

Alexis Fairchild

Winners in the 20th Annual Vandalia Parks and Recreation Rose for Mom essay contest were announced last week. http://www.vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/19/2018/05/web1_RoseMom.jpeg Winners in the 20th Annual Vandalia Parks and Recreation Rose for Mom essay contest were announced last week. VPRD Photo