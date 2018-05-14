Rose for Mom Essay Contest winners announced

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Parks and Recreation Department (VPRD) announced the winners of the 20th Annual Rose for Mom Essay Contest. Local children in grades 1-5 explained in fifty words or less why their mom is the greatest in the world. The winners were chosen from each grade, with over 310 entries received.
There was a small reception held for the winners and their mothers and families at the Vandalia Recreation Center on May 10. Each mom received a rose and their child’s winning essay. The VPRD would like to thank all the children who participated and the teachers at the local elementary schools that made the contest part of their classroom curriculum. Congratulations to all the winners and their mothers!
Division I: First Grade
Rylie Williamson
Raegan Faun
Hannah Hammontree
Division II: Second Grade
Lydia Vieth
Tori Tirey
Camryn Purdon
Division III: Third Grade
RaeLynne Williams-Hickman
Chris Calloway
Emilie Alexander
Division IV: Fourth Grade
Sophia Lander
Division V: Fifth Grade
Alexis Fairchild
