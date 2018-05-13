Vandalia to host free Shred Day

VANDALIA — The City of Vandalia is holding a free Shred Day on Friday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Vandalia Municipal Building, 333 James Bohanan Drive.

The Shred Day is an opportunity to stop identity theft in its tracks by bringing unwanted confidential documents to the drive-up event. Items can include tax returns, checks, loan applications etc. Confidentiality is guaranteed.

There is no need to remove paper clips, staples, rubber bands, or folders.

The Shred Day is made possible due to the sponsorship of Steve Reed State Farm Insurance Vandalia.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

For more information on the Shred Day contact City of Vandalia Communications Manager Rich Hopkins at 898-5891.

