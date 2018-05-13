Historical Society to host annual garage, bake sale

VANDALIA — The Historical Society of Vandalia-Butler will host its annual garage sale and bake sale on Thursday through Friday, May 17-19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 336 E. Alkaline Springs Road, Vandalia. On Friday and Saturday only, the Homes Garden Club will also host a plant sale at the Society grounds from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (while supplies last). Available, at reasonable prices, will be perennials and some annuals from garden club members’ gardens. Call Garden Club President Lynn Lopez at 239-4837 if you have plant sale questions. If you have questions about the bake sale or garage sale please call Joe Dranschak at 898-6689.

Staff report