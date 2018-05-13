Lions Club to dedicate trees at Seger Park

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club will be planting three trees at Seger Park to memorialize former Vandalia city manager Bruce Sucher, and two other members.

The formal dedication will take place on Saturday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

The trees have been purchased through the Vandalia Parks and Recreation Department Commemorative Tree Program and will be planted in memory of Lions Club members Bruce Sucher, Ival Salyer and Wayne Davis. A Crimson King Norway Maple will be planted in memory of Bruce Sucher, a Colorado Blue Spruce in memory of Ival Salyer, and a Chinkapin Oak in memory of Wayne Davis.

Bruce died unexpectedly in March of 2017 while attending a basketball tournament in Pittsburgh with friends and family.

Bruce touched the lives of so many in his years of service to this community. Bruce was a Vandalia police officer, the Chief of Police, and served as City Manager until his retirement in 2004. More recently he had served on the Vandalia Butler Board of Education.

In April of 2018, the Vandalia Recreation Center was renamed the Bruce Sucher Recreation Center in his honor.

Seger Park was developed by the Lions Club of Vandalia with the Lions continuing to provide financial assistance in maintaining the Gazebo and brick sidewalk pavers.

Seger Park is located next to the Vandalia Senior Center at 21 Tionda Drive, South.

Trees to memorialize three club members