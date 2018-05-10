Vandalia to conduct emergency operations drill

VANDALIA — Portions of Kenbrook Drive and Perry Street will be closed to through traffic on Friday, May 11, from 7:30 a.m. to Noon as Vandalia’s Division of Fire holds an Emergency Operation drill.

The drill is part of annual preparedness training that allows City staff to remain well versed on proper procedures in the event of an emergency.

“Our emergency crews train year round for emergency situations,” said Chad Follick, Vandalia Fire Chief. “But in a large scale emergency, we will rely on key members of our administrative staff to play a role in managing a crisis.”

When a large scale emergency occurs, the key staff assemble in the City‘s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), located at the Vandalia Municipal Building. All city departments have a role in staffing the EOC.

Follick said the training exercise helps EOC members to feel comfortable in working through problems such as where to procure necessary resources such as specialized equipment and then expedite its purchase. To add to the realism of the exercise, some staff and apparatus will be staged at the site of the emergency, while other staff will work through issues at the Municipal Building.

Local media have been invited to participate in the exercise as well, and will be assisting in helping staff practice the staging of a press conference in a crisis situation.

“This is training we hope we never need to use,” Follick said. “But we also understand that in a crisis this training could ultimately serve to help save lives.”

Parts of two streets to close Friday morning