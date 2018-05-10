Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

April 17

A lottery machine was picked up at BJ’s Drive-thru with lottery tickets still in the machine that were supposed to be removed. When it was returned, the lottery tickets were missing. The investigation continues.

April 18

Police were dispatched to ViaQuest on the assault of an employee by a patient. The investigation continues.

Police responded to a car fire on E. Van Lake Drive. The owner of the vehicle believes it was intentionally set. The investigation continues.

April 19

Aaron Koogler was arrested for OVI after a stop on E. National Road. He was released to a sober friend.

April 20

A resident on Gabriel St. reported over $1,000 in unauthorized purchases on her credit card. The investigation continues.

April 21

Police responded to an address on Winding Hollow Trail on the report of the theft of a fire proof safe and Rolex watch. The investigation continues.

Jihad Johnson was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Kenneth Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

An employee at Vandalia Nazarene Church was bit by a loose dog. The dog’s owner was issued a quarantine notice.

While checking license plates at the Timberlake Apartments, an officer discovered a car listed as stolen out of Huber Heights. That agency had the vehicle towed.

A Ohio State Trooper brought Cody Brewster to the department for an Intoxilyzer test. Brewster tested .212% BAC. Brewster remained in the custody of the trooper the entire time.

Nicholas Cochran was arrested on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for possessing drug paraphernalia. He was transferred to the custody of a Butler Township officer.

A 14-year old juvenile was charged with being unruly after her mother reported her missing. She was found to be with her boyfriend in Phillipsburg.

April 23

An officer responded to the Atrium Medical Center on the report of a sexual assault at the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue. The officer took custody of the evidence collection kit. The investigation continues.

An officer arrested James King at the Miami County Jail on a warrant out of Vandalia Municipal Court for failure to appear on and OVI charge. He was taken to the county jail. He also was found to have two warrants out of Xenia for domestic violence and aggravated burglary, robbery, and domestic violence.

April 24

Malinda Fisher was issued a summons for petty theft after admitting to stealing a phone on S. Dixie Drive.

April 25

Jaclyn Dyehouse was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct after being found intoxicated and passed out on a sidewalk. She refused to call someone to get her and medical treatment. She was taken to the county jail.

A resident on Imperial Court reported her purse missing and fraudulent activity on her checking account. The investigation continues.

