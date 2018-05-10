Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

April 22

Yorkshire Dr., theft, Vehicle stolen overnight after being left unlocked with keys inside. It was recovered in Trotwood.

Green Acres, theft, Dispatched to a theft of fishing equipment from a motor vehicle.

Yorkshire Road, theft, Dispatched to a theft from a vehicle. Fishing tackle and rods were taken.

Miller Lane, possession of drugs, During traffic stop, driver was OVI, inside the vehicle located drugs.

April 23

Panera Bread, Windshield of vehicle damaged in parking lot after being struck by unknown object.

Benchwood Road, burglary, Resident discovered his home was broken into and items were missing.

April 24

Epcot, violation of protection order,

Subject charged for violating the conditions of a protection order by breaking the rear window of the victim’s vehicle.

Meeker Woods, Recovered stolen vehicle from Clayton, Ohio, left abandoned on roadway by unknown suspect(s).

Home2 Suites construction site, criminal damaging, Unknown male lit some construction scraps on fire to stay warm, and in the process of doing so, damaged the new stone with a smoke stain.

America’s Best Value Inn, theft, Subjects unidentified to complainant were invited into room and committed a theft prior to leaving.

Yorkshire Road, theft, Unknown suspect used victim’s credit card to make an online purchase.

Chick-fil-A, theft, Unknown suspect(s) passed a counterfeit $20.00 bill at Chick-Fil-A.

April 25

Walmart, theft, I was dispatch to Walmart on a report of theft. A female suspect was charged for theft.

Speedway, criminal simulation, Dispatched to business for counterfeit money.

Honeycutt, domestic violence, Domestic violence. Conflicting statements, case presented to prosecutor and charges refused.

Jackson Road, no offense listed, Dispatched to this address on a report of a credit card fraud. A report was taken.

N. Dixie Hardware, criminal damaging, Responded to North Dixie Hardware for damage to a garage door to the business.

Meeker Creek Road, forgery, Resident discovered that fraudulent charges were discovered on his credit card.

April 26

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart for a theft. The suspect was arrested and charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 27

Meeker Road, theft, Unknown person entered an unlocked vehicle and stole property victims vehicle.

Walmart, obstructing official business, Dispatched to Walmart for a theft in progress. Subject was trespassed at the request of Walmart. Subject provided false information to avoid being identified due to an outstanding warrant.

April 28

Peters Pike, assault, Complainant states that she was assaulted by a known suspect. Complainant did not want to file charges. prosecute signed.

Walmart, theft, A male suspect selected merchandise and walked out of the grocery doors without paying.

Walmart, theft, Dispatched to Walmart for a theft.

Walmart, theft, Two females stole items from Walmart. Both females issued summons for theft.

Sam’s Club, drug paraphernalia, upon search of suspicious vehicle a marijuana grinder was located within the vehicle.

Persons charged or arrested

Zachary T. Poland, 36, warrant arrest for burglary

Paul D. Anderson, 22, violation of protection order, criminal damaging

Imani George, 21, theft

Justin J.I. McCullough, 29, driving under suspension, robbery

Brittney A. Overbey, 31, drug paraphernalia, theft

Brandon D. Reddens, 21, warrant for assault, operating vehicle with no license

Kenneth D. Wilson, 30, obstructing official business, warrants for criminal damaging, aggravated menacing, criminal trespass

Amanda R. Craig, 28, warrant for criminal trespass

Aurthur L. William, 21, warrant arrest for obstructing justice

Travis B. Irvine, 39, theft

Roy L. Brawner, 57, criminal trespass, theft

Adriana L. Brashers, 29, theft

Diamond L. Cross, 29, theft

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

