Curry retires from Vandalia Municipal Court

VANDALIA — Staff of the Vandalia Municipal Court gathered to congratulate Chief Bailiff Carl Curry on his recent retirement.

Curry began his career as a patrolman with the Vandalia Division of Police in 1973 and retired as a sergeant in 1986. Curry began working as a part time Deputy Bailiff/Security Officer at the court in 2003. He became full time in 2007 and was promoted to Chief Bailiff in 2009.

A native of Troy and graduate of Troy High School, Curry attended Ohio State and Wright State Universities. He served two years as a surgeon’s assistant in Vietnam.

“Carl was an integral part of the court staff and was relied upon to handle many responsibilities, including the safety of the court staff as well as all persons entering the court facility,” said Vandalia Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Heck. “He will be sorely missed. We congratulate him on his retirement and wish him many happy years ahead.”

Vandalia Municipal Court Judge Cynthia Heck (right) makes a presentation to Chief Bailiff Carl Curry during a retirement reception in his honor.

