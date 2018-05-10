Woman sneaks drugs into detention center

XENIA — A Vandalia woman was arrested May 8 for allegedly bringing methamphetamine into the Greene County Adult Detention Center.

Melissa Penn, 51, was taken into custody by the Greene County Agencies for Combined Enforcement (A.C.E. Task Force) on two counts of illegal conveyance of drugs — third degree felonies — according to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Penn was a contracted employee working inside the jail with food services, the release said.

The investigation started within the past two weeks and culminated with Penn’s arrest. She is currently incarcerated in the Greene County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Investigators will be consulting with the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office in reference to any further charges. Penn was expected to be arraigned in Xenia Municipal Court sometime May 9.